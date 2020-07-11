DULUTH – A Duluth firefighter has been cited for allegedly attacking a 65-year-old woman after she asked him to leash his dogs on a trail Friday morning.

Conrad John Sunde, 48, was issued a citation for fifth-degree assault and off-leash dogs, according to the Duluth Police Department, which had asked the public for help identifying the subject earlier in the day.

Police said Sunde was riding his bike on a trail on the west side of town with three off-leash dogs when he crossed paths with the victim, who was on foot and asked him to put the dogs on a leash. He responded by “causing nonlife-threatening facial injuries,” according to department spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook.

Duluth Chief Administrative Officer Noah Schuchman said in a statement Friday: “We are aware of an incident involving a City of Duluth employee. We take these matters very seriously. Because this is a personnel matter, the City of Duluth will have no further comment at this time.”