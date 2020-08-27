DULUTH – The city is set to shore up Brighton Beach, but budget woes mean the popular park on Lake Superior might be under construction for longer than planned.

Duluth’s City Council on Monday voted 8-1 to approve a $553,000 contract to build an eastern extension of the Lakewalk trail away from the Brighton Beach shoreline, which has been battered by storms in recent years.

When trekking to the park, bikers, hikers and cars currently all use the same road, which will need to be ripped up for work to start this fall.

As Duluth faces a budget shortfall of up to $25 million this year because of the pandemic, city leaders postponed the part of the project that would construct a new street for vehicles to drive up to the park.

It could take a year or two to restore full vehicular access to Brighton Beach, said Jim Filby Williams, the city’s director of parks, properties and libraries. He added he’s “cautiously optimistic” that the city will be able to tap into funding for that work later this year.

A federal grant covers $375,000 of the trail work that will start this fall. The city is footing the rest of the bill with money from its parks fund and public improvement fund.

Noah Schuchman, Duluth’s chief administrative officer, urged council members last week to support the effort to “make sure that we’re able to have this asset for the community for years to come” as Brighton Beach remains vulnerable to the wrath of stormy Lake Superior.

Council Member Derek Medved cast the lone vote against the measure, citing concerns for taking on a capital project at a time when the city faces an uncertain financial future.

Council Member Joel Sipress said he thinks Duluth needs to start looking at a “triage” approach to such investments, funding onlythe ones that are absolutely necessary. Noting the concession the city is making by delaying part of the work on Brighton Beach, he voiced support for the decision to move forward with the first phase of construction to protect the park and hold onto federal funding Duluth would otherwise forsake.

“I’m going to be looking very, very carefully, particularly at next year’s budget, to make sure that we’re making very careful decisions about what capital projects to move forward with and which ones we put on pause,” he said.