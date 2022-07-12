DULUTH — A staffer for U.S. Sen. Tina Smith was chosen by the Duluth City Council Monday night to represent the city's fourth district, a seat left empty by the June 3 death of Renee Van Nett.

Hannah Alstead, 26, was appointed by the council in a 5-3 vote after three candidates gave a second round of interviews. Alstead is a Duluth East High School graduate who worked for U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan before Smith. She is an outreach director for Smith.

Alstead said her first job post-college was in Congress, making her a good listener and adept at learning a lot very quickly. Her priorities for the city include improving roads and other infrastructure and broadband accessibility in the Lincoln Park area, underserved in several ways and part of the fourth district.

When asked about the city's proposed multimillion dollar broadband pilot project for that neighborhood, Alstead said it would be "extremely beneficial."

"They need this infrastructure; it is 21st Century infrastructure," she said, noting it's important for an area where deep disparities exist. "People need this for school, they need this for work."

Alstead said her application for the bipartisan city role was vetted and approved by the Senate ethics committee. Her term will run through 2023.

Ashlie Castaldo and Hannah Smith were also interviewed.

Following the new member vote, the council tabled funding decisions that involved the fiber optic broadband network. Councilors said setting the decision aside would allow for more discussion with Alstead once she was officially seated. The project, part of the city's proposed master plan for digital access, would draw $5 million from the city's Community Investment Trust fund. The city also expects to apply for nearly $5 million in broadband grant money from the state.

Monday's appointment was the second time this year the council was tasked with replacing an elected member. Derek Medved stepped down for job-related reasons in the spring, and former council member Noah Hobbs was appointed his replacement.