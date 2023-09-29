DULUTH — The City Attorney's Office will prosecute two men for misdemeanor assault in the high-profile case of a Black woman who was beaten up at the Rustic Bar earlier this month, according to a news release Friday from the Duluth Police Department.

Scott Rabold, 41, and Mylon Griak, 56, both of Duluth, have been charged with fifth-degree assault, according to the incident report.

The county attorney's office decided to not pursue weightier charges, according to the news release. The City Attorney's office picked up the case earlier this week.

Michelle Folson posted pictures of her bloodied and bruised face to social media alongside her account of being kicked in the head and left unconscious outside of the West Duluth bar in the early hours of Sept. 13. Surveillance video from the incident showed a conversation between two women that turned physical, followed by the two men assaulting Folson, according to a mid-September news release from the police department.

Neither of the two women will be charged, according to the police department.

According to the police report, officers found Folson, 39, near the West Duluth bar with injuries to her head and face. She was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. Officers reviewed surveillance video that showed Folson getting beat up by the men, who knew the other woman involved.