– City Attorney Gunnar Johnson resigned Wednesday, almost two months after officials placed him on administrative leave to investigate a complaint filed by a city employee.

According to a news release Thursday, Johnson submitted his resignation to Duluth Mayor Emily Larson “to explore other career opportunities.”

“I want to thank Mayor Larson and Mayor Ness for the last 11 years,” Johnson said in a statement. “I am proud of the work that I and the city attorney’s office have accomplished together.”

Johnson said in February he was “shocked and blindsided” when he was put on leave, a decision he said at the time was spurred by complaints from employees who disagreed with how he managed the city attorney’s office.

The city hired the Wiley Law Office, a Twin Cities-based firm, to conduct an investigation of complaints against Johnson. Disciplinary action taken against a city employee in Minnesota is public data.

Dismissal of a Duluth city attorney requires City Council approval, according to the city’s charter.

“We are grateful for Mr. Johnson’s many years of service to this city and for his many contributions in helping to guide the city through a variety of challenges during his tenure,” Larson said in a statement.

Duluth’s city attorney provides counsel to both the city administration and the City Council. It is Duluth’s second-highest paid position with an annual salary of $131,028.

Deputy City Attorney Steven Hanke will continue to serve as acting city attorney, as he has since Johnson was placed on leave. A hiring process will begin in the coming weeks, though the city will not fill the position until it has resumed normal operations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.