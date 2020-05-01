DULUTH — The Parrott kids sat grinning, warm and dry on a boat, as Police Chief Mike Tusken prepared to plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Superior.

“A little bit of pain for a great cause,” Tusken said Thursday, moments before he leaped into the sub-50-degree lake that looked deceptively warm on a sunny spring day.

He was joined by Duluth Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj in a show of appreciation for Brea, Dawson and Bryce Parrott, who have been raising money on gofundme to purchase meals from local restaurants to deliver to medical workers and other first responders.

When the Parrotts raised $1,000 earlier in April, they did a polar plunge of their own. Tusken agreed to a chilly dip in the lake if they made it to the $5,000 mark, an amount they hit last week.

Fire Chief Shawn Krizaj waved to bystanders as he warmed up after jumping into Lake Superior.

The siblings have raised $5,790 so far, and they’re continuing to take donations and plan meal deliveries.

For their next milestone, they mused they might like to see their mom or Mayor Emily Larson take a dive of support.