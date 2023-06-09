DULUTH — Duluth-based clothing company Maurices is searching for brand ambassadors for its tween brand, Evsie.

The program is open to kids between the ages of 7 and 14, who are to be showcased in marketing campaigns. The first ambassador, Hadley of Corydon, Indiana, was chosen via sweepstakes. The 8-year-old is an advocate for Children with Hair Loss, a nonprofit that provides wigs to to children with hair loss due to medical conditions.

To apply for the program, parents or guardians can send a video or photo submission to maurices.com/giveaway.