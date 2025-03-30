Duke's great D sends Blue Devils to their 18th Final Four with an 85-65 win over Alabama

NEWARK, N.J. — Duke freshman Cooper Flagg swooped across the paint and swatted an Alabama player’s shot completely off the court.
The ball landed in the stands. Flagg and the Blue Devils -- they’re headed to the Final Four.
Duke’s long, tall, NBA-ready standouts smothered the Crimson Tide’s nation-leading offense and even papered over Flagg’s rough shooting night to lift the Blue Devils to the program’s 18th Final Four with an 85-65 victory Saturday night in the NCAA Tournament’s East Region final.
Flagg made only 6 of 16 shots, including a brick that got stuck in the flange of the rim, but still finished with 16 points. Kon Knueppel, another potential lottery pick, led the Blue Devils with 21 points, and Tyrese Proctor — who came to the postgame news conference with the freshly cut net hanging from his neck — finished with 17.
But the most important stat: Alabama’s offense, one coming off a record-setting night from 3 in the Sweet 16, failed to crack 70 points for only the second time this season.
The Crimson Tide’s 35.4% shooting from the floor was their worst all season and their 25% from behind the arc (8 for 32) matched their fourth-worst showing of 2024-25.
‘‘To hold them to 65 points is incredible,‘’ Duke coach Jon Scheyer said. ‘’We watched them play the other night. They scored 113 and made 25 3s. The biggest thing for us was not taking the bait of getting so spread out.‘’
Mark Sears, who came one short of a tournament record with 10 3s two nights earlier, finished with one this time. His six points were his fewest since he got shut out in limited playing time in a win over LSU in January.