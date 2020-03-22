DURHAM, N.C. — Duke sophomore Tre Jones says he will enter the NBA draft.

The point guard was named to the third team of The Associated Press All-America team on Friday after being named Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year by the league and runner-up for the same award from the AP.

The former Apple Valley High School star, and younger brother of Tyus Jones, he averaged 16.2 points and 6.4 assists for the Blue Devils, the highlight being his buzzer-beating shot off his own intentionally missed free throw to force overtime in a wild comeback win at North Carolina on Feb. 8.

“When I started my journey at Duke my main goal was to win a national championship,” Jones said in a statement released by Duke. “Given what has had happened in our world recently, our season was cut short and we never got the opportunity to bring No. 6 back home. I think about what if, what would have happened if we got that chance? But I can’t think about what didn’t happen, I can only think about what did happen. What did happen was the amazing experiences and relationships I gained.”

In a statement, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called Jones “the heart and soul of our program” over his two seasons and “such a pleasure to coach.”

Jones is the brother of Tyus Jones, who spent one year at Duke, winning a national title as a freshman. He played four seasons with the Timberwolves starting in 2015 and now plays for Memphis.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Saturday that Tre Jones has not yet hired an agent.