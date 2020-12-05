PROVIDENCE, R.I. — David Duke had 28 points and Nate Watson added 20 points as Providence topped Fairleigh Dickinson 79-67 on Saturday.
Duke hit 10 of 12 free throws for Providence (3-2).
Elyjah Williams had 15 points for the Knights (0-4). Jahlil Jenkins added 13 points and Brandon Rush had 12.
