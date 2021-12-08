WEST POINT, N.Y. — Aaron Duhart had 12 points and six rebounds as Army rolled past SUNY-Purchase 97-40 on Tuesday night.
Jalen Rucker had 11 points and seven assists for Army (5-4). Matt Dove and Charlie Peterson each had eight rebounds.
Terrence Mason had 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Panthers.
