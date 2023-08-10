When Preston lent his car to his cousin on Monday, he wasn't expecting her to forget where she left it.

She had never driven in downtown Minneapolis before, and was nearly sideswiped navigating the busy streets. Rattled, she pulled into the first ramp she could find, somewhere near Capella Tower, she told Preston, who preferred not to have his last name used to protect his relative from embarrassment. She left her parking ticket in the vehicle and went about her business.

Later, when she couldn't remember where she'd parked, she tried to use her phone to help retrace her steps. It said she was between 10 to 12 mins away from the building at 225 South 6th St.

Lately, her phone's GPS had been faulty — over or underestimating how far she was from a location, and she was unable to retrace her steps on foot. "It was like this whole perfect storm of a situation," he said.

They made phone calls to ramps across downtown, to Preston's insurance company and to the police. No one had seen the missing Honda and Preston heard horror stories of cars being lost in downtown Minneapolis for weeks or even years.

After two days of searching, Preston turned to Reddit to ask for help finding his car. He included all the details his cousin could remember about the inconspicuous ramp in a post in local subreddit r/Twin Cities. "This is a last-ditch effort," he wrote.

He was expecting maybe two or three comments, but got more than 200 from people leaving suggestions or patiently waited for updates. There were some skeptics who asked if Preston really trusted his family member's memory. And there were those who went out and checked ramps themselves when they had extra time.

On Thursday morning, a woman sent Preston a photo from inside the NRG Energy Center ramp on 3rd Avenue saying 'is this your car?' Surprised and relieved, Preston tried to offer her a reward, but she refused, he said. She told him she knew the parking ramps well downtown and parked there instead of her normal ramp to take a look.

"Nobody with the description that I gave knew this ramp, knew where it was, they had people checking and nobody knew," Preston said. "The fact that people on Reddit were like 'it's this one,' I think that's amazing and I think it really shows that there are good people out there."