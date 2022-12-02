Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Anaheim Ducks (6-15-2, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (10-9-2, fourth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks aim to end their four-game skid with a win over the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota is 10-9-2 overall and 6-6-1 in home games. The Wild have gone 5-2-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Anaheim has gone 2-10-2 in road games and 6-15-2 overall. The Ducks are first in league play serving 13.1 penalty minutes per game.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams match up this season. The Wild won 4-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 13 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has 10 goals and 14 assists for the Ducks. Adam Henrique has scored three goals with four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, five penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Ducks: 2-7-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.3 assists, four penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Ryan Hartman: out (upper-body), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower-body).

Ducks: Maxime Comtois: out (lower-body), Jamie Drysdale: out (shoulder), John Klingberg: out (lower-body), John Moore: out (undisclosed), Isac Lundestrom: day to day (upper-body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.