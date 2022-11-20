Tap the bookmark to save this article.

MORAGA, Calif. — Alex Ducas had 20 points in Saint Mary's (CA)'s 76-48 victory against Hofstra on Saturday night.

Ducas shot 7 for 14, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Gaels (5-0). Mitchell Saxen added 15 points while finishing 7 of 15 from the floor, and he also had 12 rebounds. Augustas Marciulionis recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Aaron Estrada finished with 16 points for the Pride (4-1). Hofstra also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Nelson Boachie-Yiadom. Tyler Thomas also put up six points.

NEXT UP

Up next for Saint Mary's is a matchup Thursday with Vanderbilt. Hofstra plays Middle Tennessee on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.