Alex Ducas hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points to lead Saint Mary's to a home-opening 73-50 win over Nicholls State on Tuesday night.
Dan Fotu and Kyle Bowen scored 10 points apiece for the Gaels (3-1) and Tommy Kuhse had a career-high 10 assists.
Shawn Williams scored 11 points to lead the Colonels (2-3) with Ty Gordon and Najee Garvin added 10 each.
Saint Mary's went 12 of 24 behind the arc and broke the game open with an 11-0 run to start the second half, pushing the lead to 25.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Minnesota Duluth, St. Cloud State rally to win men's hockey games
Jackson Cates started UMD's comeback with a power-play goal just over a minute into the third tying the score at 2-all.
Vikings
Vikings waive long snapper Cutting
Andrew DePaola has won the job after two weeks' work, although Cutting could return to the practice squad.
Wolves
Returning to Wolves, Rubio says he's entering 'prime of my career'
Ricky Rubio, 30, enters a different Wolves organization that the one he entered 11 years ago. It's one that is trying to adapt to the modern pace-and-space, three-point heavy NBA.
Twins
Twins could be ready to move on from Rosario
The Twins left fielder is due an eight-figure salary.
Gophers
Watts scores 20, No. 8 Michigan State beats No. 6 Duke 75-69
Rocket Watts scored 20 points and Julius Marble had a career-high 12 to help No. 8 Michigan State beat No. 6 Duke 75-69 on Tuesday night in the Champions Classic.