The Wild continued to shake up its roster Monday, trading Ryan Donato to San Jose for a 2021 third-round draft pick ahead of a busy week.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk is also expected to be traded to the Sharks later today for a draft choice as the Wild moves on from a three-time All-Star who led NHL goalies in games played just a season ago, in 2018-19.

Donato, 24, signed a two-year, $3.8 million contract last summer with the Wild after being acquired in the Charlie Coyle trade with Boston in February 2019, but he never found a permanent home in the lineup.

He moved from wing to center and back to wing and was up and down the lineup, ultimately settling on the fourth line. Even so, he still managed 14 even strength goals (tied for the most on the team) and added nine assists through 62 regular-season games last season.

The third round pick in 2021 originally belong to Pittsburgh; the Wild also has Pittsburgh's No. 1 pick in 2021 as part of the Jason Zucker trade.

As for Dubnyk, his departure was speculated about ever since the season ended when General Manager Bill Guerin expressed his disappointment in the team's goaltending.

At .897, the Wild had the third-worst save percentage in the NHL in the regular season and a bottom-10 goals-against average (3.14), a drop-off that prompted Guerin to cut ties with longtime goaltending coach Bob Mason.

Dubnyk's on-ice struggles coupled with his absence during the season while his wife, Jenn, dealt with a medical situation opened the door for backup Alex Stalock to become the Wild's starter, and Stalock — not Dubnyk — played all four of the Wild's playoff games against the Canucks.

Overall, Dubnyk went 12-15-2 with an .890 save percentage and 3.35 goals-against average.

His six-year, $26 million contract, which he signed after resurrecting his career with the Wild during the 2014-15 season, runs through next season.

Kaapo Kahkonen was impressive in his five-game NHL debut last season, and won the American Hockey League's top goalie award while playing for the Iowa Wild. The Wild could be in the market for a veteran goalie in free agency as well.

The NHL draft is Tuesday and Wednesday, with free agency starting Friday.