DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — An Emirati court ruled on Monday that a British man suspected of masterminding a $1.7 billion tax scheme cannot be extradited to Denmark to face charges.
The decision in the high-profile case grants the hedge fund trader, Sanjay Shah, a victory against Danish authorities who sought him for his role in one of the country's largest-ever fraud cases. Monday's court ruling, delivered in a brief hearing without explanation, can be appealed by prosecutors.
The elaborate scheme, which ran for three years beginning in 2012, involved foreign businesses pretending to own shares in Danish companies and claiming tax refunds for which they were not eligible.
