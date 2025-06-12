Dua Lipa confirms long-speculated engagement to actor Callum Turner

Fans had theorized the ring Lipa began sporting in photos at the end of December signaled an engagement, but the pair did not publicly confirm the rumor for months, even after appearing together at last month's Met Gala. Lipa says they haven't set wedding plans yet — she's still on tour and Turner is filming, ''so we're just enjoying this period,'' she told British Vogue, adding that they try not to spend more than 2 ½ weeks apart.