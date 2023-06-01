POP/ROCK

Dua Lipa, "Dance the Night"

"I don't play it safe," Lipa insists on her gleaming, disco-kissed tune, the first single from the soundtrack to the upcoming "Barbie" movie. But the song itself — a rehash of the trusty "Future Nostalgia" formula with a little "Can't Stop the Feeling!" thrown in — makes the opposing argument. Though disappointingly self-serious and light on "Barbie Girl" camp, "Dance the Night" is a blandly fun summer jam that shows off Lipa's easy confidence: "Ooh, my outfit's so tight," she sings, "you can see my heartbeat tonight."

LINDSAY ZOLADZ, New York Times

Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice, "Karma"

Mutual appreciation or celebrity damage control? Swift's apparent new boyfriend — Matty Healy, from the 1975 — mocked Bronx rapper Ice Spice and made other offensive comments on a since-deleted podcast that may (or may not) have been ironic comedy; social media flared. Now, proclaiming admiration and good feelings all around, Ice Spice gets her moment on a remixed Swift track that predicts karmic revenge on all the singer's antagonists and obstacles. Ice Spice seizes the opportunity in her verse, warning, "Karma never gets lazy."

JON PARELES, New York Times

R&B/HIP-HOP

Beyoncé featuring Kendrick Lamar, "America Has a Problem"

Beyoncé has now handed over the opening minute of her song to the Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper who has previously collaborated with her. His verses use multiple voices and registers to pick fights with corporations (Universal) and technology (artificial intelligence) while acknowledging hip-hop history by praising Jay-Z. It's a commercial nudge to the "Renaissance" album that also deepens its sense of layered traditions and lore. Somehow the new track's timing adds up to 4:20.

JON PARELES, New York Times

New releases