Dry & Comfortable Weekend Ahead
 
After an unsettled week of weather, weather conditions over the next few days will be quite nice! Comfortable sunshine will take us into the weekend with gradually warming temps and low humidity values. Not that the average high in the Twin Cities at the end of May is in the low/mid 70s, so we'll actually be a touch below average on Friday and Saturday, but pretty close to average by Sunday and the last day of May.
 
Friday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
 
Winds won't be quite a strong on Friday, but a fresh NNW breeze will continue to usher cooler and drier air into the region. Temps will be a little cooler than average, but with a lower dewpoint, it will quite comfortable.
 
 
Friday MSP Meteogram: Temps/Sky Cover & Wind Gust/Direction
 
Take a look at the MSP Meteograms for Friday. Note that temps will warm through the 50s in the morning and through the mid 60s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Westerly wind gusts will top out around 20mph through the day.
 

Friday Weather Outlook

High temps on Friday will only warm into the 60s across much of the state. A few locations in the far southwestern part of the state will get close to 70F, while a few locations in the far northern reaches of the state may not even get to 60F. With that said, temps will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for the end of May. The good news is that dewpoints will be very comfortable and even fall-like.

Dry Weekend Ahead

Here's the weather forecast from from midday Friday to midday Sunday, which shows mainly dry conditions across the state as a big bubble of high pressure slides across the region. Friday will be the coolest day with highs only warming into the 60s. However, as the winds pick up out of the south on the back side of the high pressure system, temps will gradually warm this weekend.

Precipitation Deficit Year to Date

Despite recent heavy rains across far southeastern MN, much of central and northern MN is quite a bit below average since January 1st. Many locations north of the Twin Cities are several inches below average since January 1st. 

 
Drought Outlook
 
According to the US Drought Monitor, abonormally dry conditions have popping up across the state now. Abnormally dry conditions have been slowly creeping up across the state with much of western and northern Minnesota under abnormally dry conditions now.
 
High Sunburn Potential This Weekend
 
Thanks to a high sun angle and minimal sky cover, the UV index will be HIGH in the Twin Cities around midday Friday. That means that it'll only take 30 minutes or less to get sunburn on exposed skin.
 
 
Spring Allergies In Full Force
 
Dry weather conditions over the next several days will allow pollen levels to remain in the medium-high levels through the weekend. Some may still be sneezy & some may still have itchy eyes. Spring allergies is the reason why.
 
See the latest from Pollen.com HERE:
 
 
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend with high temps warming to near 70F. While this is slightly below average for the end of May, it'll be quite comfortable for this time of the year. Note that unsettle weather returns next week with warm and sticky weather returns Tuesday with highs in the 80s starting Tuesday. 

Extended Temperature Outlook

Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into mid June. Note that temps will be a little cooler over the weekend and will warm into the 70s and 80s throughout much of next week. Average highs in the low/mid 80s are more typical by the 2nd half of June.

 

We Hit 80F on Tuesday, When do we Hit 90F?

Hey! We hit our first 80F of the season on Tuesday (81F), which is was well behind average of (May 3rd) and nearly 8 months since our last 80F high of (86F on September 30th, 2019). The earliest 80F was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. The chart below shows our first and last 90F highs of the year and since since the year 2000, our average first 90F high was right around June 10th. Last year, our frist 90F day was on June 7th.

 
100F Days at MSP
 
Another threshold is the illusive 100F day at MSP. The last time we hit 100F was on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day, it is on 
 
Extended Temperature Outlook
 
According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from June 5th -11th shows warmer than average temps across much of the Central US, while cooler than average temps will be found in the Pacific Northwest
 
Beautiful Weather Weekend Ahead. Sticky Sun Next Week!
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.

Not sure about you, but this is one of my favorite times of the year. Days are long and nights are short. The threat of frost is over and my garden has FINALLY been planted! It won't be long now and all our pepper and mater plants will begin flowering and bearing baby fruit.

Believe it or not, we're only 3 weeks away from the Summer Solstice! Central Minnesota is enjoying nearly 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight and will only gain 17 more minutes between now and the 1st day of Summer on June 20th.

A fresh NW breeze today will tempt most to take a break from the A/C and open windows through the weekend. Skies remain mostly sunny with highs warming into the low/mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday; perfectly average for late May.

Our first hot front arrives next week with sticky dewpoints and late day storms across southern Minnesota, some of which could be a bit vigorous Tuesday evening... Stay tuned.

It won't be long now and we'll all be swatting or social distancing from those relentless Minnesota skeeters - Uffda!
Extended Forecast

FRIDAY: Cooler breeze. Pleasant. Winds: NNW 7-12. High: 69.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. NNW 5-10. Low: 52

SATURDAY: Comfy sunshine. Almost perfect. Winds: N 5. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Another beauty. Sunny and slight warmer. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 74.

MONDAY: Rain and rumbles possible early. Winds: SSE 8-13. Wake-up: 56. High: 75.

TUESDAY: Sticky sun. Strong PM storms south. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 75.

WEDNESDAY: AM rumbles sag south. More PM sunshine. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 66. High: 84.

THURSDAY: Mild and a bit muggy. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 81.

This Day in Weather History
May 29th

1949: An intense downpour dumps over 7 inches of rain at Thief River Falls.

1947: Extremely late season snow falls in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and southern Wisconsin. Worthington, MN picks up an inch, while some places in southern Wisconsin receive up to 6 inches.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 29th

Average High: 73F (Record: 94F set in 2018)
Average Low: 53F (Record: 33F set in 1965)

Record Rainfall: 2.49" set in 1942
Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 29th

Sunrise: 5:31am
Sunset: 8:50pm

Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 19 minutes

Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes and 33 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hours & 33 minutes

Moon Phase for May 29th at Midnight
0.1 Days Since First Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

After darkness falls on May 28, 29 and 30, 2020, watch the moon as it travels in front of the constellation Leo the Lion. When the moon first enters Leo, it’ll display a rather wide waxing crescent phase. When the moon finally leaves Leo a few days later, it’ll show a waxing gibbous phase. Midway though its trek in Leo, the moon will exhibit its half-illuminated first quarter phase. The moon reaches its first quarter phase on May 30, at 3:30 UTC. At United States time zones, that means the first quarter moon comes on May 29, at 11:30 p.m EDT, 10:30 p.m. CDT, 9:30 p.m. MDT and 8:30 p.m. PDT. The moon’s passage through Leo can help you identify Regulus, Leo’s brightest star. This blue-white gem of a star is of 1st-magnitude brightness and is the 21st brightest star to light up the nighttime sky. The name Regulus means “little king.” The moon is close to Regulus for only a few days each month. So when the moon is no longer there to guide you, let the Big Dipper serve as your handy guide to this star. The two bowl stars on the handle side of the Big Dipper faithfully point to Regulus. See the chart below.

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)

 
National Weather Outlook
 
Remnants of Bertha will continue to move east on Friday, while a big bubble of high pressure moves into the Upper Midwest with sunny skies and dry conditions through the weekend.
 
 
7 Day Precipitation Outlook
 
Here's thte 7 day precipitation outlook through next week. Areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of the Northeast with areas of heavy rain across parts of northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
 
 
 
Climate Stories
 
(Image Credit: NOAA Satellite)

