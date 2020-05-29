Friday Weather Outlook
High temps on Friday will only warm into the 60s across much of the state. A few locations in the far southwestern part of the state will get close to 70F, while a few locations in the far northern reaches of the state may not even get to 60F. With that said, temps will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for the end of May. The good news is that dewpoints will be very comfortable and even fall-like.
Dry Weekend Ahead
Here's the weather forecast from from midday Friday to midday Sunday, which shows mainly dry conditions across the state as a big bubble of high pressure slides across the region. Friday will be the coolest day with highs only warming into the 60s. However, as the winds pick up out of the south on the back side of the high pressure system, temps will gradually warm this weekend.
Precipitation Deficit Year to Date
Despite recent heavy rains across far southeastern MN, much of central and northern MN is quite a bit below average since January 1st. Many locations north of the Twin Cities are several inches below average since January 1st.
Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend with high temps warming to near 70F. While this is slightly below average for the end of May, it'll be quite comfortable for this time of the year. Note that unsettle weather returns next week with warm and sticky weather returns Tuesday with highs in the 80s starting Tuesday.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into mid June. Note that temps will be a little cooler over the weekend and will warm into the 70s and 80s throughout much of next week. Average highs in the low/mid 80s are more typical by the 2nd half of June.
We Hit 80F on Tuesday, When do we Hit 90F?
Hey! We hit our first 80F of the season on Tuesday (81F), which is was well behind average of (May 3rd) and nearly 8 months since our last 80F high of (86F on September 30th, 2019). The earliest 80F was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. The chart below shows our first and last 90F highs of the year and since since the year 2000, our average first 90F high was right around June 10th. Last year, our frist 90F day was on June 7th.
Beautiful Weather Weekend Ahead. Sticky Sun Next Week!
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
Not sure about you, but this is one of my favorite times of the year. Days are long and nights are short. The threat of frost is over and my garden has FINALLY been planted! It won't be long now and all our pepper and mater plants will begin flowering and bearing baby fruit.
Believe it or not, we're only 3 weeks away from the Summer Solstice! Central Minnesota is enjoying nearly 15 hours and 20 minutes of daylight and will only gain 17 more minutes between now and the 1st day of Summer on June 20th.
A fresh NW breeze today will tempt most to take a break from the A/C and open windows through the weekend. Skies remain mostly sunny with highs warming into the low/mid 70s on Saturday and Sunday; perfectly average for late May.
Our first hot front arrives next week with sticky dewpoints and late day storms across southern Minnesota, some of which could be a bit vigorous Tuesday evening... Stay tuned.
It won't be long now and we'll all be swatting or social distancing from those relentless Minnesota skeeters - Uffda!
_____________________________________________
Extended Forecast
FRIDAY: Cooler breeze. Pleasant. Winds: NNW 7-12. High: 69.
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. NNW 5-10. Low: 52
SATURDAY: Comfy sunshine. Almost perfect. Winds: N 5. High: 70.
SUNDAY: Another beauty. Sunny and slight warmer. Winds: ESE 5-10. High: 74.
MONDAY: Rain and rumbles possible early. Winds: SSE 8-13. Wake-up: 56. High: 75.
TUESDAY: Sticky sun. Strong PM storms south. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 75.
WEDNESDAY: AM rumbles sag south. More PM sunshine. Winds: N 7-12. Wake-up: 66. High: 84.
THURSDAY: Mild and a bit muggy. Winds: ESE 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 81.
This Day in Weather History
May 29th
1949: An intense downpour dumps over 7 inches of rain at Thief River Falls.
1947: Extremely late season snow falls in southern Minnesota, northern Iowa, and southern Wisconsin. Worthington, MN picks up an inch, while some places in southern Wisconsin receive up to 6 inches.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 29th
Average High: 73F (Record: 94F set in 2018)
Average Low: 53F (Record: 33F set in 1965)
Record Rainfall: 2.49" set in 1942
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 29th
Sunrise: 5:31am
Sunset: 8:50pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 19 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes and 33 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hours & 33 minutes
Moon Phase for May 29th at Midnight
0.1 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
After darkness falls on May 28, 29 and 30, 2020, watch the moon as it travels in front of the constellation Leo the Lion. When the moon first enters Leo, it’ll display a rather wide waxing crescent phase. When the moon finally leaves Leo a few days later, it’ll show a waxing gibbous phase. Midway though its trek in Leo, the moon will exhibit its half-illuminated first quarter phase. The moon reaches its first quarter phase on May 30, at 3:30 UTC. At United States time zones, that means the first quarter moon comes on May 29, at 11:30 p.m EDT, 10:30 p.m. CDT, 9:30 p.m. MDT and 8:30 p.m. PDT. The moon’s passage through Leo can help you identify Regulus, Leo’s brightest star. This blue-white gem of a star is of 1st-magnitude brightness and is the 21st brightest star to light up the nighttime sky. The name Regulus means “little king.” The moon is close to Regulus for only a few days each month. So when the moon is no longer there to guide you, let the Big Dipper serve as your handy guide to this star. The two bowl stars on the handle side of the Big Dipper faithfully point to Regulus. See the chart below.
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)