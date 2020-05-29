(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)

Dry & Comfortable Weekend Ahead

After an unsettled week of weather, weather conditions over the next few days will be quite nice! Comfortable sunshine will take us into the weekend with gradually warming temps and low humidity values. Not that the average high in the Twin Cities at the end of May is in the low/mid 70s, so we'll actually be a touch below average on Friday and Saturday, but pretty close to average by Sunday and the last day of May.

_______________________________________________________________________

Friday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Winds won't be quite a strong on Friday, but a fresh NNW breeze will continue to usher cooler and drier air into the region. Temps will be a little cooler than average, but with a lower dewpoint, it will quite comfortable.

Friday MSP Meteogram: Temps/Sky Cover & Wind Gust/Direction

Take a look at the MSP Meteograms for Friday. Note that temps will warm through the 50s in the morning and through the mid 60s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Westerly wind gusts will top out around 20mph through the day.

Friday Weather Outlook High temps on Friday will only warm into the 60s across much of the state. A few locations in the far southwestern part of the state will get close to 70F, while a few locations in the far northern reaches of the state may not even get to 60F. With that said, temps will be nearly -5F to -10F below average for the end of May. The good news is that dewpoints will be very comfortable and even fall-like. Dry Weekend Ahead Here's the weather forecast from from midday Friday to midday Sunday, which shows mainly dry conditions across the state as a big bubble of high pressure slides across the region. Friday will be the coolest day with highs only warming into the 60s. However, as the winds pick up out of the south on the back side of the high pressure system, temps will gradually warm this weekend. Precipitation Deficit Year to Date Despite recent heavy rains across far southeastern MN, much of central and northern MN is quite a bit below average since January 1st. Many locations north of the Twin Cities are several inches below average since January 1st. Drought Outlook According to the US Drought Monitor, abonormally dry conditions have popping up across the state now. Abnormally dry conditions have been slowly creeping up across the state with much of western and northern Minnesota under abnormally dry conditions now. High Sunburn Potential This Weekend

Thanks to a high sun angle and minimal sky cover, the UV index will be HIGH in the Twin Cities around midday Friday. That means that it'll only take 30 minutes or less to get sunburn on exposed skin.

Spring Allergies In Full Force

Dry weather conditions over the next several days will allow pollen levels to remain in the medium-high levels through the weekend. Some may still be sneezy & some may still have itchy eyes. Spring allergies is the reason why.

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend with high temps warming to near 70F. While this is slightly below average for the end of May, it'll be quite comfortable for this time of the year. Note that unsettle weather returns next week with warm and sticky weather returns Tuesday with highs in the 80s starting Tuesday. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into mid June. Note that temps will be a little cooler over the weekend and will warm into the 70s and 80s throughout much of next week. Average highs in the low/mid 80s are more typical by the 2nd half of June. We Hit 80F on Tuesday, When do we Hit 90F? Hey! We hit our first 80F of the season on Tuesday (81F), which is was well behind average of (May 3rd) and nearly 8 months since our last 80F high of (86F on September 30th, 2019). The earliest 80F was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. The chart below shows our first and last 90F highs of the year and since since the year 2000, our average first 90F high was right around June 10th. Last year, our frist 90F day was on June 7th. 100F Days at MSP Another threshold is the illusive 100F day at MSP. The last time we hit 100F was on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day, it is on Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from June 5th -11th shows warmer than average temps across much of the Central US, while cooler than average temps will be found in the Pacific Northwest

_______________________________________________________________________