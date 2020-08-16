Isolated PM Sunday Rumbles, But Mainly Quiet Through Tuesday
Weather conditions have quieted down quite a bit across the region thanks to a bubble of high pressure settling in from Canada. Other than a few spotty storms across the far southern part of MN PM Sunday, much of the state should stay dry through Tuesday.
Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP
Sunday will start on a dry and comfortable note with temps warming into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Much of the region will stay dry, but there is a chance of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon hours across parts of southern MN.
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Temps on Sunday will be pretty close to average for mid August with temps warming into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Dewpoint will peak in the upper 50s to near 60s, which will feel pretty comfortable for this time of the year as well. Winds shouldn't be too breezy, but we could see a few gusts approach 10mph to 15mph out of the WSW during the afternoon.
High Temps on Sunday
High temps on Sunday will be pretty close to average with readings warming into the 70s and 80s. The warmest spots will be across the Dakotas, where temps could even warm close to 90F. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities drops below 80F on August 24th.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended outlook through the end of August, which suggests readings near average through the 3rd full week of the month. The GFS model suggests that we could warm into the upper 80s or low 90s by the end of the month.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Storm Clean-Up Continues. PM Storms Possible South
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas.
It's been nearly a week since a Derecho (pronunciation: duh-ray-cho) ravaged parts of the Upper Midwest, flattening nearly 1 million acres of crop from Nebraska to Indiana. According to NOAA's SPC, hurricane force wind gusts were reported along a 770 mile path, where some 250,000 people are still without power. Incredibly, the highest wind gust was reported in Midway, Iowa, which was clocked at 112mph! Unreal.
A derecho is considered to be a storm that extends more than 240 miles and produces a minimum of 58mph wind gusts along most of its path. Interestingly, Minnesota typically sees 1 to 2 "derechos" per year!
Sunday starts on a dry note, but a few strong storms could bubble up across the southern part of the state this afternoon.
The week ahead looks pretty decent. In fact, you won't hear any complaints from the weather department. The radar will be put on autopilot mode until Tuesday night, when a few rumbles sneak back into the region.
By the way, fall allergy season is around the corner. Benadryl here we come... ACHOO!
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: AM sunshine. PM rumbles south? Winds: WNW 5. High: 83.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. Winds: NNW 5. Low: 61.
MONDAY: Bright blue sky. Comfortable. Winds: NNW 5-10. High: 79.
TUESDAY: Warm sun. Isolated T-storm at night. Winds: SSW 5-10. Wake-up: 61. High: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Lingering AM sprinkle. Dry afternoon. Winds: NNE 5-10. Wake-up: 58. High: 82.
THURSDAY: No complaints. Unsettled at night. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 83.
FRIDAY: Chance of showers and storms. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 61. High: 83.
SATURDAY: Passing clouds. Looking mainly dry. Winds: NNW 5-10. Wake-up: 65. High: 79.
This Day in Weather History
August 16th
1981: Chilly temperatures are felt across Minnesota. Tower reports a low of 33 degrees.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
August 16th
Average High: 81F (Record: 99F set in 1988)
Average Low: 62F (Record: 47F set in 1962)
Record Rainfall: 1.97" set in 2002
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
August 16th
Sunrise: 6:17am
Sunset: 8:16pm
Hours of Daylight: ~14 hours
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 2 minutes & 48 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 1 hour & 44 minutes
Moon Phase for August 16th at Midnight
1.8 Days Before New Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"Before sunrise on August 14, 15 and 16, 2020, watch for the waning crescent moon to pair up with the dazzling planet Venus in the predawn sky. Even as dawn breaks, it’ll be hard to miss these two brilliant and beautiful celestial bodies. If you’re watching in early morning darkness – especially if you’re in a rural location – you might also see a sprinkling of Perseid meteors, although the Perseid shower is past its peak now and the meteors numbers are falling off rapidly. The sky chart above shows the moon and Venus as they appear at mid-northern latitudes in North America. For a specific view from your particular location on the globe on these mornings, try Stellarium. Keep in mind that the moon appears larger in our chart than it will in your actual sky. But, no matter where you live, the moon will be in the vicinity of Venus on all three dates: August 14, 15 and 16. And no matter where you live, the moon travels in front of the constellations of the zodiac at the rate of about 1/2 degree (the moon’s own angular diameter) eastward per hour, or about 13 degrees eastward per day."
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Dangerous and Record Setting Heat Sunday
A number of Excessive Heat Warnings and Advisories are in place across much of the Southern and Western US on Sunday, where temps will be well above average. The image below with boxes around the numbers are locations that could see record highs for Sunday. Interestingly, record heat could continue across much of the Desert Southwest through much of next week!
Currently Tropical Activity
We are less than 1 month away from the typical peak of the Atlantic Hurricane Season (September 10th) and things are pretty active. Tropical Storm Josephine and Kyle were the 10th and 11th named storms of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. Interestingly, this is the earliest that we've ever had 10 and 11 named storms in recorded history! Thankfully these to storms appear to stay mainly over water, but Josephine could impace Bermuda by the middle part of next week.
Tracking Josephine
Here's the latest track for Josephine, which looks to stay mainly over water, but could impact Bermuda during the 2nd half of next week. Stay tuned...
