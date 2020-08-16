Apple Season is Approaching!!

Believe it or not, apple season is quickly approaching. Thanks to my good friend Chris Miller for the picture below, who's apple tree is loaded and nearly ripe for picking!! Not sure about you, but there's nothing like fresh apple pie on a crisp fall day! Thanks again, Chris!

Sunday Severe Threat

According to NOAA's SPC, there is a MARGINAL RISK of severe storms across the southern part of the state, which means there could be a few isolated strong storms late in the day with wind and hail as the primary concern.

Isolated PM Sunday Rumbles, But Mainly Quiet Through Tuesday Weather conditions have quieted down quite a bit across the region thanks to a bubble of high pressure settling in from Canada. Other than a few spotty storms across the far southern part of MN PM Sunday, much of the state should stay dry through Tuesday. Sunday Weather Outlook for MSP

Sunday will start on a dry and comfortable note with temps warming into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Much of the region will stay dry, but there is a chance of a stray shower or storm during the afternoon hours across parts of southern MN. Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Temps on Sunday will be pretty close to average for mid August with temps warming into the low/mid 80s by the afternoon. Dewpoint will peak in the upper 50s to near 60s, which will feel pretty comfortable for this time of the year as well. Winds shouldn't be too breezy, but we could see a few gusts approach 10mph to 15mph out of the WSW during the afternoon. High Temps on Sunday High temps on Sunday will be pretty close to average with readings warming into the 70s and 80s. The warmest spots will be across the Dakotas, where temps could even warm close to 90F. Note that the average high in the Twin Cities drops below 80F on August 24th.

Somewhat Soggy August So Far (For Some) August has been somewhat of a stormy month so far with pockets of very heavy rainfall across parts of the state. A few locations have had flooding issues, but the drier weather in the forecast will help things dry out a bit. St. Cloud has seen 4.75" of rain so far this month, which is more than 3" above average! Drought Update

The lastest update from the Drought Monitor still had parts of the state under moderate drought conditions. Mainly across the western and northeastern parts of the state. With that said, Duluth is still more than 5" below average precipitation since January 1st. Meanwhile, Minneapolis is nearly 3.5" above average precipitation since the beginning of the year.

Extended Forecast

The extended outlook over the next 5 to 7 days keep temps around average through the week ahead. Isolated T-storms maybe possible Sunday afternoon, Tuesday nigh and later this weekend. Stay tuned...

Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended outlook through the end of August, which suggests readings near average through the 3rd full week of the month. The GFS model suggests that we could warm into the upper 80s or low 90s by the end of the month. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from August 23rd - 29th shows above average temperatures continuing across much of the nation, especially in the Desert Southwest.

