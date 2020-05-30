Dry & Comfy Weekend. Sticky With Storms Next Week

Saturday Weather Outlook
High temps on Saturday will be similar to what we saw on Friday. Many locations will warm into the 60s, which will be nealy -5F to -10F below average. A few locations in the Arrowhead and around the Great Lakes region will only warm into the 50s.
First 90s of the Season Next Week?
Here's a preview of high temps acros the region on Tuesday, which could be our first 90F high of the season and the first 90F day since July 19th when we hit 95F. Dewpoints will also be in the muggy zone with readings creeping back into the 60s.
Dry Weekend Ahead
Here's the weather forecast from AM Saturday to AM Monday. Note that a bubble of high pressure will slide across the region over the weekend, which will keep things rather quiet with sunshine and comfortable temps. As the area of high pressure moves east of us, we'll see a few showers move into the region as we head into Monday. Weather conditions become more unsettled as we head into next week as temps and humidity values creep back up to more uncomfortable levels.
Precipitation Deficit Year to Date
Despite recent heavy rains across far southeastern MN, much of central and northern MN is quite a bit below average since January 1st, where abnormally dry conditions are in place. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities and places south and east are about one inch above average or more.
Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend with high temps warming to near 70F on Saturday and in the mid 70s on Sunday. Keep in mind that the average high at the end of May is in the low/mid 70s. However, temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will be VERY warm as highs approach 90F. As temps and humidity values warm, showers and storms will also move back in.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into mid June. Note that temps will be a little cooler over the weekend, but will warm into the 80s and perhaps the 90s this week and by the first weekend of June.
We Hit 80F on Tuesday, When do we Hit 90F?
Hey! We hit our first 80F of the season on Tuesday (81F), which is was well behind average of (May 3rd) and nearly 8 months since our last 80F high of (86F on September 30th, 2019). The earliest 80F was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. The chart below shows our first and last 90F highs of the year and since since the year 2000, our average first 90F high was right around June 10th. Last year, our frist 90F day was on June 7th.
Dry & Comfy Weekend. Sticky With Storms Next Week
By Todd Nelson, filling in for Douglas
If you're keeping track, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season is off to a fast start. In the last couple of weeks, we've already had 2 named storms (Arthur and Bertha), both of which developed east of the Carolinas. Keep in mind that the Atlantic Hurricane Season doesn't officially start until June 1st.
According to the National Hurricane Center, this could be a busy season. In fact, NOAA's NHC is predicting a 60% chance of an above-average season with 13 to 19 Named Storms (average is 12), 6 to 10 Hurricanes (average is 6) and 3 to 6 Major Hurricanes.
Contributing factors to a potentially above average season this year are warmer than normal ocean water temps and weaker winds aloft allowing storms to form easier and quicker.
In the meantime, weather conditions this weekend remain quiet. There should be a little more sun than there was yesterday with gradually warming temps and back to near average (mid 70s) by tomorrow. Hot and sticky weather arrives this week with a chance of strong to severe storms late Tuesday. Stay tuned!
Extended Forecast
SATURDAY: Comfy sunshine. Almost perfect. Winds: N 5-10. High: 68.
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. N 5. Low: 49
SUNDAY: Near average temps. Increasing clouds. Winds: S 5-10. High: 73.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. A few AM showers possible. Winds: S . Wake-up: 57. High: 75.
TUESDAY: Sticky sun. Strong PM storms late. Winds: W 5. Wake-up: 62. High: 88.
WEDNESDAY: Lingering AM T-showers. Winds: WNW 10-15. Wake-up: 67. High: 85.
THURSDAY: More sun. Not as hot or as humid. Winds: ESE 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 82.
FRIDAY: Getting sweaty again. Storms late. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 66. High: 85.
This Day in Weather History
May 30th
1998: A devastating line of storms hits east central Minnesota. 100 mph winds rip through Scott and Dakota County. Over 500 homes are damaged in Washington County. 15,000 trees are lost in the Twin Cities metro area, and 500,000 people lose power in Minneapolis.
1985: A tornado hits Lakefield, and the Twin Cities report 67 mph winds.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
May 30th
Average High: 74F (Record: 98F set in 1934)
Average Low: 53F (Record: 37F set in 1947)
Record Rainfall: 2.04" set in 1877
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
May 30th
Sunrise: 5:31am
Sunset: 8:51pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 21 minutes
Daylight GAINED since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes and 30 seconds
Daylight GAINED since Winter Solstice (December 21st): ~ 6 hours & 35 minutes
Moon Phase for May 30th at Midnight
1.1 Days Since First Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
After darkness falls on May 28, 29 and 30, 2020, watch the moon as it travels in front of the constellation Leo the Lion. When the moon first enters Leo, it’ll display a rather wide waxing crescent phase. When the moon finally leaves Leo a few days later, it’ll show a waxing gibbous phase. Midway though its trek in Leo, the moon will exhibit its half-illuminated first quarter phase. The moon reaches its first quarter phase on May 30, at 3:30 UTC. At United States time zones, that means the first quarter moon comes on May 29, at 11:30 p.m EDT, 10:30 p.m. CDT, 9:30 p.m. MDT and 8:30 p.m. PDT. The moon’s passage through Leo can help you identify Regulus, Leo’s brightest star. This blue-white gem of a star is of 1st-magnitude brightness and is the 21st brightest star to light up the nighttime sky. The name Regulus means “little king.” The moon is close to Regulus for only a few days each month. So when the moon is no longer there to guide you, let the Big Dipper serve as your handy guide to this star. The two bowl stars on the handle side of the Big Dipper faithfully point to Regulus. See the chart below.
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
Severe Weather Probabilities at the End of May
Here's the severe weather probabilities for the end of May, which shows a better chance of severe weather over the Central Plains and especially over Oklahoma. However, note that severe weather chances continue to creep north into the Upper Mississippi Valley.