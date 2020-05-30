Dry & Comfy Weekend. Sticky With Storms Next Week

(Image Credit Above: Todd Nelson)

Dry & Comfortable Weekend Ahead

Weather conditions this weekend will be quite comfortable with sunny skies and pleasant temps. We'll also have low humidity values, so this should be one of the nicest weekends (weatherwise) of May.

Saturday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Despite being a little cooler than average, weather conditions on Saturday will be quite nice. We'll warm through the 50s in the morning and through the 60s in the afternoon with a high in the upper 60s. Note that NNW winds will be quite a bit lighter than they were on Thursday and Friday.

Saturday Weather Outlook High temps on Saturday will be similar to what we saw on Friday. Many locations will warm into the 60s, which will be nealy -5F to -10F below average. A few locations in the Arrowhead and around the Great Lakes region will only warm into the 50s. First 90s of the Season Next Week? Here's a preview of high temps acros the region on Tuesday, which could be our first 90F high of the season and the first 90F day since July 19th when we hit 95F. Dewpoints will also be in the muggy zone with readings creeping back into the 60s. Dry Weekend Ahead Here's the weather forecast from AM Saturday to AM Monday. Note that a bubble of high pressure will slide across the region over the weekend, which will keep things rather quiet with sunshine and comfortable temps. As the area of high pressure moves east of us, we'll see a few showers move into the region as we head into Monday. Weather conditions become more unsettled as we head into next week as temps and humidity values creep back up to more uncomfortable levels. Precipitation Deficit Year to Date Despite recent heavy rains across far southeastern MN, much of central and northern MN is quite a bit below average since January 1st, where abnormally dry conditions are in place. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities and places south and east are about one inch above average or more. Drought Outlook According to the US Drought Monitor, abonormally dry conditions have popping up across the state now. Abnormally dry conditions have been slowly creeping up across the state with much of western and northern Minnesota under abnormally dry conditions now. High Sunburn Potential This Weekend

Thanks to a high sun angle and minimal sky cover, the UV index will be VERY HIGH in the Twin Cities around midday Saturday. That means that it'll only take 20 minutes or less to get sunburn on exposed skin.

Spring Allergies In Full Force

Dry weather conditions over the next several days will allow pollen levels to remain in the medium-high levels through the weekend. Some may still be sneezy & some may still have itchy eyes. Spring allergies is the reason why.

7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Dry weather conditions will persist through the weekend with high temps warming to near 70F on Saturday and in the mid 70s on Sunday. Keep in mind that the average high at the end of May is in the low/mid 70s. However, temps on Tuesday and Wednesday will be VERY warm as highs approach 90F. As temps and humidity values warm, showers and storms will also move back in. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's a look at the extended temperature outlook as we head into mid June. Note that temps will be a little cooler over the weekend, but will warm into the 80s and perhaps the 90s this week and by the first weekend of June. We Hit 80F on Tuesday, When do we Hit 90F? Hey! We hit our first 80F of the season on Tuesday (81F), which is was well behind average of (May 3rd) and nearly 8 months since our last 80F high of (86F on September 30th, 2019). The earliest 80F was on March 17th back in 2012 and the latest was on June 16th in 1883. The chart below shows our first and last 90F highs of the year and since since the year 2000, our average first 90F high was right around June 10th. Last year, our frist 90F day was on June 7th. 100F Days at MSP Another threshold is the illusive 100F day at MSP. The last time we hit 100F was on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from June 6th -12th shows warmer than average temps across much of the Central US, while cooler than average temps will be found in the Pacific Northwest

