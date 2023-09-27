ANAHEIM, Calif. — Brandon Drury, Reid Detmers and the Los Angeles Angels prevented the Texas Rangers from getting another step closer to wrapping up their first playoff appearance since 2016 Tuesday night.

Texas' 9-3 loss though could have been worse.

AL batting leader Corey Seager left in the sixth inning after being hit by a pitch in the right forearm an inning earlier.

Manager Bruce Bochy said Seager had a left forearm contusion but that X-rays were negative. Seager, who has been hit by a pitch twice in the last four days

''He (Detmers) was trying to come in and came in a bit too far. I can't hold it against those guys,'' Seager said. ''With where the game was at, it was better to come out, get off your feet and feel a little better for tomorrow.''

Seager is batting .332 after going 1 for 2 and has a four-point lead over Tampa Bay's Yandy Diaz. He said there is some swelling but is hopeful of being in the lineup for Wednesday for the series finale.

Texas (88-69), which had its six-game winning streak snapped, lead the AL West by 2 1/2 games over Houston and three over Seattle. The Mariners' 6-2 win over the Astros on Tuesday night reduced the magic number over both teams to three.

The Rangers host Seattle for a four-game series starting Thursday to close the regular season.

Josh H. Smith, who was Seager's defensive replacement, hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning.

''Just one of those games that got away. We have to let go of it and be ready for tomorrow,'' Bochy said.

For the Angels, who are en route to their eighth straight losing season, it was a rare game where they got both offense and pitching.

Drury had three hits, including a home run, and Detmers threw seven solid innings for only his second win since the All-Star break.

Eduardo Escobar and Michael Stefanic both drove in a pair of runs for the Angels, who won for just the seventh time in 24 games in September.

Detmers (4-10) allowed only one run on four hits in seven innings and struck out seven. Two of Detmers' wins have come against the Rangers.

''He was able to use all four of his pitches and really solid for him to build off of going into this winter and spring training,'' Angels manager Phil Nevin said. ''Wins have been pretty elusive for him this year I know., but good finish for him.''

The left-hander ran into some early trouble before settling down. Marcus Semien lined a double off the left-field wall on the first pitch, advanced to third on Seager's base hit and scored when Robbie Grossman grounded into a double play.

Drury gave the Angels a 3-1 lead in the first inning when he connected on a low fastball from Cody Bradford (4-3) and hit it down the left-field line. It was his 24th homer of the season and fifth this month.

Logan O'Hoppe extended the lead to 4-1 when he led off the fourth with a double, advanced to third on Jo Adell's single and came home on Escobar's ground out.

The Angels broke it open with five in the fifth. David Fletcher started the rally with a base hit to left followed by a double by Randal Grichuk that was originally ruled a home run.

Fletcher scored on Neto's sacrifice fly and Grichuk came home on a wild pitch by Chris Stratton. The Angels had the bases loaded with one out when Drury scored on another Escobar ground out. Stefanic followed with a two-run single to right that just got by first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who tried to make a diving stop.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rangers: RHP Jon Gray had imaging tests done on his wrist but should be in the rotation for the Seattle Series.

Angels: 1B Nolan Schanuel (left knee bruise) was out of the lineup. ... LHP Patrick Sandoval (right oblique strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list, ending his season.

UP NEXT

Rangers RHP Dane Dunning (11-6, 3.88 ERA) faces Angels RHP Griffin Canning (7-7, 4.39 ERA) in the series finale.

