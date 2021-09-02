Story copy here.
Minneapolis drug overdose calls
Minneapolis firefighters responded to about 1,440 overdose calls in 2020, an increase of 23% from 2019. The calls were most concentrated in the East Phillips neighborhood. Overdose calls in the first 3 months of 2021 were on track to nearly equal 2020.
Data source: City of Minneapolis
