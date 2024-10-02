Business

Drugmaker Lilly slates another $4.5B for manufacturing and drug development improvements

Eli Lilly is pouring another $4.5 billion into expanding manufacturing and development as the drugmaker rakes in billions from new product sales.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 2, 2024 at 3:34PM

INDIANAPOLIS — Eli Lilly is pouring another $4.5 billion into expanding manufacturing and development as the drugmaker rakes in billions from new product sales.

The diabetes treatment maker said Wednesday that it will build a new center for advanced manufacturing and drug development a few miles from its Indianapolis headquarters.

The company said its Lilly Medicine Foundry will allow it to both research new ways of making drugs and build up manufacturing for clinical trials. Work on the site will start next year.

Lilly will add the center to a site in Lebanon, Indiana, where it is already spending about $9 billion to improve manufacturing. The company said in May that it also was expanding there to make more doses of its popular weight-loss and diabetes treatments, Zepbound and Mounjaro.

Those drugs have funneled fresh revenue to Lilly and prompted the company in August to push its annual forecast beyond Wall Street expectations.

Lilly shares soared to a new all-time high of $972.53 later that month.

Eli Lilly and Co. also said in September that it was spending $1 billion to expand manufacturing at a Limerick, Ireland, site.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Business

See More
Nation

Steven Hurst, who covered world events for The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died at 77

Steven R. Hurst, who over a decades-long career in journalism covered major world events including the end of the Soviet Union and the Iraq War as he worked for news outlets including The Associated Press, NBC and CNN, has died. He was 77.

Business

A coal miner killed on the job in West Virginia is the 10th in US this year, surpassing 2023 total

Business

Supreme Court leaves in place two Biden environmental regulations