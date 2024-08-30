Oregon law rolling back drug decriminalization set to take effect and make possession a crime again

Multnomah County, the state's most populous and home to Portland, plans to open a temporary center in October where police can drop off people who weren't committing any other crime but drug possession. There, nurses and outreach workers will assess people and refer them for treatment. Until then, county mental health workers will respond to law enforcement in the field to help connect people with services, but people could still go to jail due to a variety of factors, including if those workers take longer than half an hour to respond, officials said.