Drug overdose deaths in Minnesota increased sharply in the first half of 2020, going up 30% compared with the same period last year, according to state health officials.

Overdose fatalities began to rise in March, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold in the state.

Altogether, 490 Minnesotans lost their lives to opioids and other drugs in the first six months of 2020, compared to 373 deaths in the same period in 2019.

Synthetic opioids, such as the pain medicine fentanyl, were responsible for much of the increase, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

“Deaths due to overdoses are preventable even amid all the troubles we’ve had this year,” Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

“We need to work together to find ways to better support those suffering from substance use disorders, but it is important to know that there are resources available and those resources can still be accessed safely even with COVID-19 restrictions in place.”

Young adults from ages 25 to 34 saw the largest increase, with overdose deaths going up 58%.

This is a developing story. Check back at startribune.com for updates.

Twitter: @GlennHowatt