First responders recovered a drowning victim Sunday evening from Lake Marion in Lakeville.

According to a statement from the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, deputies assisted the Lakeville fire and police departments in recovering the body. No information was available on the victim.

Lake Marion straddles Interstate 35 between 185th and 205th streets. The 530-acre lake is 21 feet deep at its deepest point and has one public access ramp for boats and one public beach with no lifeguards at Antlers Park.