An 8-year-old girl is feared to have drowned while swimming with her family in the Minnesota River in Mankato, authorities said.

Emergency personnel were dispatched early Thursday evening to Sibley Park, where a family with four children had been swimming near a sandbar, said Blue Earth County Sheriff's Capt. Paul Barta.

People nearby said two of the children, one an 8-year-old girl, began struggling in deep water, Barta said.

"A bystander was able to help one of the children out of the water but was not able to rescue the girl," a statement from Barta read.

The search for the girl continued and involved personnel from the Sheriff's Office, Mankato Fire and Police departments, the state Department of Natural Resources and the Madison Lake Fire Department.

The girl's identity has yet to be released.