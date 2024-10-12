Drought is parching the world's largest man-made lake, stripping Zambia of its electricity

The Zambian government has urged people and businesses to embrace solar power. But many Zambians can't afford the technology, while the government itself has turned to more familiar but polluting diesel generators to temporarily power hospitals and other buildings. It has also said it will increase its electricity from coal-fired stations out of necessity. While neighboring Zimbabwe has also lost much of its electricity generation from Kariba and blackouts there are also frequent, it gets a greater share of its power from coal plants.