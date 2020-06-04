Drought Expanding In Minnesota - Mainly Dry Friday

Severe Threat Thursday Night

As we go through the overnight hours we will be watching some storms move across southern Minnesota that could be on the strong side. They look like they would reach the Twin Cities around or after midnight.

Due to the threat of some strong storms as we head through Thursday evening and the overnight hours, a Slight Risk of severe weather is in place across southern Minnesota. Large hail and damaging winds are the main threat from strong storms, but an isolated tornado can't be ruled out across southwestern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Severe Threat Saturday And Sunday

We are also tracking the potential of severe weather across western Minnesota as we head into the weekend. Right now a Marginal Risk of severe weather is in place Saturday/Saturday Night across far western Minnesota, with the equivalent of a Slight Risk in place Sunday across west-central and northwestern Minnesota. Large hail and damaging winds would be the main threats both days.

_______________________________________________

Drought Expanding Across Minnesota

So far in 2020, moisture as mostly been aimed at portions of south-central and southeastern Minnesota, with departures that are above average in both Rochester and the Twin Cities. If you head north or west of the Twin Cities, however, it's been a much different story. Areas like St. Cloud, Brainerd, Duluth, and International Falls are running at least 2-4" below average so far this year. During meteorological spring (March - May), St. Cloud only picked up 4.36", 2.71" below average and the 19th driest spring on record.

With below average precipitation so far this year, abnormally dry and now drought conditions have crept into the state. As of the latest Drought Monitor released Thursday, 55.7% of the state was at least abnormally dry, and 17.7% of the state was in moderate drought conditions. This is the first time since the October 23rd, 2018, update that any portion of the state has been in moderate drought.

_______________________________________________

Drought Expanding In Minnesota - Mainly Dry Friday

Meteorological summer began Monday, marking what is the hottest three months of the year. However, let's look back at meteorological spring and precipitation differences in the region. From March through May at MSP a total of 9.06" fell - 1.15" above average and the 36th wettest spring on record. Meanwhile, just up I-94 in St. Cloud, only 4.36" fell over the three-month period - the 19th driest spring and 2.71" below average.

The drier weather this spring to the north and west of the Twin Cities has allowed for drought conditions to develop. The latest Drought Monitor update from Thursday has 17.7% of the state in moderate drought, the first time there has been that designation somewhere in the state since late October 2018.

We'll see dry weather for Friday and most of Saturday with highs in the low 80s - a few degrees above average for early June. Storm chances return heading into Sunday, helping to usher in highs around 90F Monday. Highs dip toward the middle and end of next week with some heavier rain Tuesday into Wednesday.

_______________________________________________

Extended Twin Cities Forecast

FRIDAY: Early AM rain. Sunny by PM. Wake up 66. High 83. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Overnight storms. Wake up 57. High 80. Chance of precipitation 40%. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Morning storms. Breezy winds. Wake up 62. High 82. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SE 10-20 mph.

MONDAY: Hot & humid. Late day/overnight storm? Wake up 70. High 90. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind S 10-20 mph.

TUESDAY: Storms roll in throughout the day. Wake up 68. High 81. Chance of precipitation 60%. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Lingering rain. Cooler. Wake up 61. High 75. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind W 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mix of sun & clouds. Comfortable. Wake up 57. High 74. Chance of precipitation 10%. Wind W 5-10 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

June 5th

1930: Heavy rain falls at Waseca. 4.3 inches of rain would fall over 24 hours.

1915: This date marks the first of a long stretch of days of measurable rain at Winton near Ely. Measurable rain would fall on each day until 19th. The total amount of rain for the fifteen days was over six inches.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

June 5th

Average High: 76F (Record: 92F set in 1925)

Average Low: 55F (Record: 40F set in 2000)

Average Precipitation: 0.13" (Record: 2.53" set in 1980)

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

June 5th

Sunrise: 5:27 AM

Sunset: 8:56 PM

*Length Of Day: 15 hours, 28 minutes and 27 seconds

*Daylight GAINED Since Yesterday: ~1 minutes and 7 seconds

*When Do We Climb To 15.5 Hours Of Daylight? June 7th (15 hours, 30 minutes, and 29 seconds)

*When Is Earliest Sunrise Of The Year?: June 13th-17th (5:25 AM)

*When Is The Sunset At/After 9:00 PM: June 12th (9:00 PM)

_______________________________________________

Twin Cities And Minnesota Weather Outlook

While an isolated shower or rumble of thunder can't be ruled out in the early morning hours Friday, the day should turn out to be a fairly nice one with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will start the morning off in the mid-60s, climbing to the low-to-mid-80s for highs. We'll also see winds increase out of the northwest as we go throughout the day.

We can see those increasing winds on our forecast wind gust meteogram, reaching the 20 mph range as we head into the afternoon hours.

Across the state Friday, a few showers or thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the early morning hours across southeastern Minnesota, otherwise, mainly sunny skies are expected. Highs will be in the 80s across southern Minnesota, but portions of northern Minnesota will only be in the 60s.

Highs across most of the state will be above average Friday, but highs up toward Roseau and International Falls are likely to be slightly below average as their highs hang in the 60s. The average high for June 5th in the Twin Cities is 76F.

We can see strong wind gusts are expected across the state Friday, up above 20 mph in most locations at times.

We'll see highs in the low 80s this weekend in the Twin Cities, but that will still be several degrees above average. Highs will pop back to around 90F Monday with more humidity in the air as well, but we should see cooler temperatures return into the middle of the week.

Both the 6-10 day and 8-14 day outlook shows the potential of below average temperatures across the upper Midwest as we head into the second and third weeks of June - a nice break from the heat and humidity!

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

On Friday, we'll be tracking the potential for showers and thunderstorms from the Great Lakes into the Northeast with a couple of frontal systems. Tropical moisture feeding into the Southeast will produce the threat of storms with heavy rain, especially in Florida and along portions of the Gulf Coast. By the evening, showers and storms will be possible in the western United States with a system moving through.

The heaviest rain through Saturday evening will be across portions of Florida and the Gulf Coast, where totals of at least 1-3" are expected. Below is a closer look at potential totals across the Southeast through 7 PM Saturday:

_______________________________________________

Latest On Cristobal

As of the 4 PM CDT update on Thursday, Cristobal is a Tropical Depression with wind speeds of 35 mph. The cloud pattern is poorly organized this afternoon. It is expected to eventually make its way back into the Gulf of Mexico sometime Friday Night and work its way northward to the northern Gulf Coast by Sunday Night. There are uncertainties with this system, including what strength it might be at when it reaches the Gulf Coast. However, its wind field is expected to expand as it crosses the Gulf of Mexico, meaning strong winds may be possible a far distance from the center of the storm. It is possible that Tropical Storm and Storm Surge Watches are issued either Thursday Night or Friday for the Gulf Coast ahead of Cristobal.

_______________________________________________

_______________________________________________

- D.J. Kayser