Drone downing sparks diplomatic fallout between Algeria and Sahel countries

BAMAKO, Mali — Relations between Algeria and the military alliance of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger plunged to historic lows Monday as the two sides curtailed diplomatic ties in a spat over a downed drone last week.
Algeria says it shot down the Malian drone March 31 when it crossed into its air space near the border town of Tin Zaouatine. Mali denies the drone crossed the border, and the three-country bloc — the Alliance of Sahel States or AES — called the downing an ''irresponsible act'' that violated international law.
The three countries pulled their ambassadors from Algeria late Sunday, and Algeria followed suit Monday by withdrawing its ambassadors from those countries. Algeria and Mali also announced they were barring each other's planes from entering their airspace.
Algeria denied any wrongdoing in the drone incident and accused Mali of trying to redirect blame for its internal problems.
''The junta of putschists ruling in Mali is vainly attempting to make our country a scapegoat for the setbacks and woes of which the Malian people are paying the heaviest price,'' Algeria's foreign ministry said in a statement.
Mali, which uses drones against rebels in the region, has said that Algeria's actions proved that it ''sponsored international terrorism.''
The Malian government has pursued an aggressive campaign to combat rebels in its northern regions, where a mixture of Tuareg movements and transnational jihadi groups wield power. Amnesty International last year accused Mali's army of using drones against civilians in incidents in which the government claimed they were targeting jihadist groups.
Mali on Sunday said it had summoned the Algerian ambassador, withdrawn from a 15-year-old regional military group that includes Algeria, and planned to file a complaint with international bodies about the drone incident.