Drivers say North Wilkesboro Speedway deserves Cup points race after All-Star Race success

For his first act as a NASCAR All-Star Race champion, Christopher Bell chose to praise the revitalized 78-year-old racetrack that delivered a memorable night of racing.
''Let's go!'' Bell shouted to roaring approval from a capacity crowd of 25,000 as he made the case Sunday night during his frontstretch celebration that North Wilkesboro Speedway was due a Cup Series points race.
''The best short track in NASCAR,'' Bell said. ''It is absolutely incredible. It's just going to get better and better. Man, that was an amazing race.''
In its third edition as host of the $1 million exhibition event, the speedway produced All-Star Race records for lead changes (18) and green-flag passes for the lead (59) as its remarkable rebirth continued from a dilapidated and rotting hulk just three years ago.
Speedway Motorsports announced that grandstand seating and premium hospitality were sold out for the 41st All-Star Race, which drew fans from 43 states and nine countries to North Wilkesboro, which is 80 miles north of Charlotte. SMI president and CEO Marcus Smith proclaimed that ''like Lambeau Field to football and Fenway Park to baseball, North Wilkesboro Speedway has become America's throwback racetrack.''
Bell was among several drivers who say the short track deserves its first Cup Series points race in 30 years when NASCAR releases its 2026 schedule, which is expected in a few months.
''I don't see why not,'' seven-time most popular driver winner Chase Elliott said about the possibility after finishing fifth. ''I think it's plenty capable of hosting, and obviously, the crowd seems extremely receptive to the idea, too. Whatever NASCAR decides on that, I'm good with. It put on a good race for sure, so it's hard to argue against that.''
Aside from a smattering of minor-league races in 2010-11, North Wilkesboro Speedway had sat dormant since Jeff Gordon won its most recent Cup race on Sept. 29, 1996. A $20 million renovation ( spurred by federal funding from the American Rescue Plan ) began in 2022 and led to being awarded the 2023 All-Star Race.