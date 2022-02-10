ST. CLOUD — More than four dozen transportation workers at the Sysco wholesale food distributer here went on strike late Wednesday to protest unfair labor practices, according to a union spokesperson.

Members of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 120, which represents drivers at Sysco in St. Cloud, say the company is offering them wages and benefits far below the industry standard for unionized employees and has been withholding information during the bargaining process.

"The last thing we wanted to do was strike but unfortunately, that's where we're at," said Jeff Schreiner, a 20-year employee of the St. Cloud site. "We've had three contracts that we've voted on that have been virtually the same thing with very little movement — and we've rejected all three of them soundly."

The foodservice distributor is a major provider to regional schools, restaurants, health care facilities and movie theaters. Sysco acquired St. Cloud-based Appert's Foodservice a decade ago. Drivers at the St. Cloud site, now called Sysco Western Minnesota, voted to unionize last summer, Schreiner said.

"Being that this is a first-time contract, obviously negotiations are a lot of give and take, but it's just been a lot of stalling. They're not bargaining in good faith," Schreiner said.

A Sysco spokesperson on Thursday said the company is disappointed the union has implemented a work stoppage at the St. Cloud site.

Trucks are parked at Sysco Western Minnesota in St. Cloud on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

"Our bargaining team has made an offer that would place our drivers well in excess of the majority of other drivers in the local market when comparing wages and benefits," said Shannon Mutschler, senior director of external communications, in a statement. "In comparison, the union's unreasonable demands would increase Sysco Western Minnesota's combined wage and benefit costs by more than 50% in the first year of the contract.

"While we remain committed to continuing to negotiate in good faith, our immediate focus is now meeting the needs of our customers. We are utilizing every resource available to rapidly implement our business continuity plans and protect the livelihoods of our customers."

Teamsters Local 120 represents more than 11,500 members in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, including employees at Sysco Minnesota in Mounds View and Sysco North Dakota in Fargo.

Schreiner said the union's bargaining team is using the Mounds View contract as a starting point for wages, health care and retirement benefits, as well as for contract language on policies.

"We just want to be brought up to something equal to or close to that — and we're miles apart," he said. "We don't feel like we're second rate drivers and we don't deserve a second-rate contract."

The 50-or-so drivers went on strike at 10 p.m. Wednesday and were picketing at both entrances to the Sysco site along U.S. Highway 10 on Thursday.

"Unfortunately, it's going to affect" our customers, Schreiner said. "This is the last thing we wanted to do. We love our customers. The customers love us. We're the face of the company. When people think of Sysco foodservice, they think of that truck showing up and the driver they have."