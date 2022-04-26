A man who crashed his vehicle in the middle of the night in Bloomington died more than two weeks later, officials said.
Michael A. Boisjolie, 41, of Minneapolis, died Wednesday from injuries he suffered in the rollover wreck on April 4, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.
Police said they located an unconscious Boisjolie, pinned in the upside-down wreckage about 3:40 a.m. near W. 78th Street and Computer Avenue.
Emergency responders got him out of the vehicle and took him to HCMC, where he died.
"It is believed that speed is a contributing factor to the crash," said Deputy Police Chief Kimberly Clauson.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Driver who crashed in middle of night in Bloomington dies more than 2 weeks later
Police suspect that excessive speed was a factor in the crash.
Local
Man fatally stabbed on Metro Transit bus in Uptown is identified
No arrests have been announced in connection with the stabbing.
Local
Aspirin guidance influenced by Minnesota research
HealthPartners modeling helps show certain age groups benefit from daily aspirin more than others.
Local
Trial of 3 ex-officers in Floyd death won't be livestreamed
With COVID-19 restrictions loosening, Judge Peter Cahill ruled Minnesota law doesn't support the option of broadcasting the trial.
Local
Authorities ID St. Paul man who was shot to death in Uptown over the weekend
Preliminary information gathered by police indicates that a verbal altercation between several people moved outside from a nightspot and shots were fired.