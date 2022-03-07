A driver veered off a road in Maple Grove, crashed and died, authorities said Monday.
The wreck occurred near the intersection of Nottingham Parkway and Bass Lake Road, police said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office identified the driver as Troy D. Miest, 50, of Maple Grove.
Miest was heading south on Nottingham Parkway on Wednesday, when his vehicle left the road to the right, struck a fence and several trees before ending up in a residential backyard in the 7100 block of Archer Lane, police said. Miest died at the scene.
