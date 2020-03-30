MILWAUKEE — The driver of a car that caused a fatal crash in Milwaukee is awaiting charges.
Police say the driver swerved to avoid being shot by gunfire and crashed into another vehicle which then hit a tree Sunday afternoon.
A woman in her 60s who was driving the car that hit the tree was killed. A teenage passenger was taken to Children's Hospital.
