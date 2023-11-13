A motorist strayed into the opposite lane on a curve in the road south of the Twin Cities, hit a truck head-on and was killed, Rice County officials said.
The collision occurred about 11 a.m. Saturday about 7 miles west of Northfield in the 1100 block of W. Millersburg Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office said.
The Sheriff's Office identified the driver who died as David Rocha Jr., 44, of Northfield.
According to the Sheriff's Office:
Rocha crossed the center line while heading west on a curve on Millersburg and collided with the truck head-on.
Emergency responders declared Rocha dead at the scene. Truck driver Peter Theberath, 67, of Prior Lake, and his passenger were hospitalized with unspecified injuries.
