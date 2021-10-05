A driver lost control of her SUV on a north metro highway ramp before dawn Tuesday and died in a rollover crash.
The wreck occurred about 6:40 a.m. on the ramp from eastbound Hwy. 610 to eastbound Hwy. 10 in Coon Rapids, the State Patrol said.
The driver, a 35-year-old woman, lost control, overcorrected and thrown from the vehicle as it rolled several times. The woman's identity has yet to be released.
