A driver passed in a restricted area on a northern Minnesota road, hit a pickup truck head-on before dawn Friday and died, officials said.

The collision occurred about 7:15 a.m. a few miles south of Lower Red Lake on NW. Lumberjack Road, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.

A 76-year-old woman was eastbound on Lumberjack, decided to pass a farm implement "in a no-passing zone at the crest of a hill" and struck the pickup heading the other way, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

Emergency responders gave aid to the woman, but she died at the scene, the statement continued. Her identity has yet to be released.

The pickup driver suffered minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.