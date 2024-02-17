COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The driver of a stolen tow truck led police on a chase through Maryland on Friday, using the vehicle to break through a barricade of law enforcement vehicles and ram private cars that got in its way.

Troopers from the College Park barrack responded to a report of a stolen State Highway Administration truck shortly before 5:15 p.m., according to Maryland State Police.

During the pursuit the driver struck power lines as well as multiple vehicles on southbound Route 29 before coming to a stop in a wooded area on the side of the road.

Officers smashed the vehicle's windows and pulled the driver out, helicopter footage from WUSA-TV shows.

The suspect was arrested shortly before 6:30 p.m., according to state police.