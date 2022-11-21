Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A late-night crash in downtown Minneapolis left the driver dead and a passenger critically injured, officials said.

The single-vehicle wreck occurred about 2:25 a.m. Monday near the Minneapolis Convention Center, at S. 12th Street and 3rd Avenue, police said.

Officers at the scene determined the vehicle had struck a traffic pole, police said. The driver, a woman, was dead at the scene. Officials had yet to disclose her approximate age or identity early Monday afternoon.

A female passenger in her 30s was taken by emergency responders to HCMC with life-threatening injuries, according to a statement from police.

Police believed that speed was a possible factor when the vehicle hit the pole on the intersection's southwest corner, the statement continued.