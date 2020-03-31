BIWABIK, Minn. — Authorities in northern Minnesota say a driver was killed when a utility vehicle crashed near Biwabik.

Benjamin Kaiser, 37, of Gilbert was driving a utility side-by-side when the vehicle went off the road into a ditch and struck a tree, the St. Louis County sheriff's office said.

Deputies responded to the crash early Monday afternoon. Despite lifesaving efforts, Kaiser was pronounced dead at the scene.