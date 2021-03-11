Falling snow and slippery roads were factors in the death of a 57-year-old man who died Wednesday evening when his vehicle went into a ditch in St. Louis County, authorities said.

The vehicle slid and rolled over into a ditch in the 3800 block of Canosia Road at 7:45 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man's name has not been released.

STAFF REPORT