Falling snow and slippery roads were factors in the death of a 57-year-old man who died Wednesday evening when his vehicle went into a ditch in St. Louis County, authorities said.
The vehicle slid and rolled over into a ditch in the 3800 block of Canosia Road at 7:45 p.m., according to the Sheriff's Office.
The man's name has not been released.
STAFF REPORT
