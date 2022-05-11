A 22-year-old driver was killed in a rollover crash Monday on a northwestern Minnesota highway, the State Patrol said.
He was identified as Cole A. Falconer of Halstad, Minn. A passenger, Calvin M. Reinhart, 22, of Hendrum, Minn., suffered life-threatening injuries and was hospitalized in Fargo, the patrol said.
Falconer was heading south on Hwy. 75 south of Halstad shortly before 7:25 p.m. when he lost control on a curve and rolled his car to the left, the State Patrol said.
