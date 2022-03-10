A driver crossed over the centerline on a highway east of Bemidji and was killed in a head-on collision with another vehicle, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 9:50 a.m. Wednesday on SE. Scenic Hwy. near Cass Bluff Loop Road in Brook Lake Township, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office said.

Neil C. Cutbank, 44, of nearby Pennington was heading north in his SUV about 20 miles east of Bemidji and collided with a southbound SUV being driven by Jeffrey L. Imhoff, 59, also of Pennington, the Sheriff's Office said.

Emergency medical responders took Cutbank to a hospital, where he died, according to the Sheriff's Office. Imhoff was taken to a hospital for treatment of noncritical injuries.