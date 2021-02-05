OTTERTAIL, Minn. — Sheriff's officials says the pickup driver who was killed in a collision with a freight train in Otter Tail County was a local man.
Joseph Lyle Mack, 60, from Ottertail, died Thursday morning at a crossing southeast of the city.
The pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.
Mack was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt, authorities said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Teen charged in fatal mall shooting extradited to Wisconsin
A teenager charged in a fatal shooting at a shopping mall in eastern Wisconsin has been extradited from Iowa, where he was arrested days after the slaying.
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.
Local
Coast Guard honors Black veteran, NFL great Emlen Tunnell
Before he became the first Black player inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Emlen Tunnell served in the Coast Guard during and after World War II, where he was credited with saving the lives of two shipmates in separate incidents.
Local
Wisconsin's mink farming industry now seen at risk of COVID
The first sign of trouble was that the mink stopped eating, said Hugh Hildebrandt, one of two main mink vets in Wisconsin. Next came coughing and sneezing, lethargy and labored breathing. Hildebrandt had worked with mink for 30 years. He wrote the Merck Veterinary Manual section on mink. But he had never seen anything like this.
Local
Housing project seeks to help women involved in sex trade
In 2019, Rhonda Reid, a housing navigator for the Milwaukee County Housing Division, received a referral to help a chronically homeless woman who had also been involved in the street-based sex trade.