OTTERTAIL, Minn. — Sheriff's officials says the pickup driver who was killed in a collision with a freight train in Otter Tail County was a local man.

Joseph Lyle Mack, 60, from Ottertail, died Thursday morning at a crossing southeast of the city.

The pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.

Mack was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt, authorities said.