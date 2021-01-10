Authorities have identified a motorist who was killed when she was hit by someone driving a stolen car in St. Paul.

Alison J. Annen, 60, of St. Paul, was killed early Thursday in the crash at E. Minnehaha Avenue and Atlantic Street in the Dayton's Bluff neighborhood, police said.

Four people were in the stolen car, police said. Two young women stayed at the scene, while two men fled. Police have not announced any arrests nor shared any descriptions of the suspects.

Annen was a mother of three grown children and four grandchildren who worked part time at a Walmart, according to an online fundraising page started on behalf of the family to cover funeral and other expenses related to the crash.

According to police:

An officer spotted the car about 3 a.m. near N. Frank Street and Phalen Boulevard and turned to follow the vehicle but did not activate the squad's emergency lights or pursue the vehicle.

The stolen Ford Focus turned south on Atlantic, where it is believed to have run a stop sign at Minnehaha before broadsiding a small SUV. Finding Annen dead, paramedics treated her 59-year-old passenger for noncritical injuries.

Paul Walsh