A pickup truck driver veered into the wrong lane on a north metro highway, crashed into vehicles in a parking lot and was killed, officials said.

The wreck occurred about 8:20 a.m. Monday in Ham Lake near the intersection of Hwy. 65 and Bunker Lake Boulevard, the Minnesota State Patrol said.

The driver was a 59-year-old man from East Bethel. His identity has yet to be released.

The motorist was heading north on Hwy. 65, then went through the median and into the southbound lanes, the patrol said. From there, he went into a business parking lot and hit a kennel, a chicken coop, two parked vehicles and a sign, according to the patrol.

Officials have not said what prompted the man to lose control of his pickup. The kennel and coop were empty at the time, the State Patrol said.