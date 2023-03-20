Tap the bookmark to save this article.

One driver is dead after two pickup trucks collided in wintry conditions in northwestern Minnesota, officials said.

The crash occurred at about 11:45 a.m. Saturday on Hwy. 59 near Thief River Falls in Rocksbury Township, the State Patrol said.

One pickup, driven northbound by 86-year-old Oliver R. Kimbro of nearby Oklee, collided with pickup heading south and being driven by 66-year-old Dale M. Brekke, also of Oklee.

Kimbro, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the patrol said.

Brekke and his passenger, Shelley K. Brekke, 57, suffered noncritical injuries. The patrol said the husband and wife both had on their seat belts.

The patrol said the highway was snowy and icy at the time of the crash.